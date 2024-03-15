Freedom Shield 24, combined air assault training

Chief Warrant officer Steven Hastings, Bravo Company, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division, conducts flight prechecks aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter in preparation of an air assault training exercise, March 13, 2024, during Freedom Shield 24, in South Korea. In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rogelio Medina, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

