    Capt. Annelies Heni Portrait [Image 8 of 9]

    Capt. Annelies Heni Portrait

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Annelies Heni Portrait on March 14, 2024. Heni is an Emergency Room Nurse attached to C Company "Dust-off" as a flight nurse with the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 05:22
    Photo ID: 8292713
    VIRIN: 240316-A-ID763-4187
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 17.93 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Annelies Heni Portrait [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd CAB
    Dust-off
    Flight Nurse
    Emergency Room Nurse
    66T

