U.S. Army Capt. Annelies Heni Portrait on March 14, 2024. Heni is an Emergency Room Nurse attached to C Company "Dust-off" as a flight nurse with the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 05:22 Photo ID: 8292707 VIRIN: 240316-A-ID763-6137 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 14.94 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Annelies Heni Portrait [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.