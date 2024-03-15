Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 6 of 10]

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    An infant is held in front of a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, March 16, 2024. The Travis AFB Wings Over Solano air show and open house provided an opportunity for the local community to directly interact with the base and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 22:23
    Photo ID: 8292622
    VIRIN: 240316-F-DB163-1104
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air show
    Travis AFB
    2024
    Wings Over Solano

