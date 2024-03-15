Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor flies during Travis Air Force Base’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 16, 2024. The F-22's two Pratt and Whitney F119 Turbofan engines bring a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust in combination with two-dimensional thrust vectoring to enable maximum maneuverability for the multi-role air-to-air stealth fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

