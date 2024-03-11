Attendees are excited as a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor flies over them during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, March 16, 2024. The Travis AFB Wings Over Solano air show and open house provided an opportunity for the local community to directly interact with the base and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 22:23 Photo ID: 8292619 VIRIN: 240316-F-DB163-1079 Resolution: 7637x5092 Size: 5.98 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.