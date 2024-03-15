240227-N-FN072-4093 PACIFIC OCEAN (February 27, 2024) A rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) carrying U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement 14 personnel embarked on Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) approach a foreign fishing vessel in support of Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI), February 27, 2024. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)

