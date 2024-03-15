240228-N-FN072-4171 PACIFIC OCEAN (February 28, 2024) Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 14 embarked on Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) board a foreign fishing vessel in support of Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI), February, 28, 2024. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 16:09 Photo ID: 8292538 VIRIN: 240228-N-FN072-4171 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 8.19 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OMSI [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Julia Boykin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.