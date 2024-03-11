Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OMSI [Image 2 of 4]

    OMSI

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    240229-N-FN072-9700 PACIFIC OCEAN (February 29, 2024) Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 14 embarked on Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) board a foreign fishing vessel in support of Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI), February, 29, 2024. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)

    This work, OMSI [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Julia Boykin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

