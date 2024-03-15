FORT MOORE, Ga. – U.S. Army Soldiers compete at a rifle match during the U.S. Small Arms Championships at McAndrews Range, Fort Moore, Georgia March 12, 2024. The annual competition, commonly known as All Army, allows participants to hone their firing skills for future training missions through the spirit of individual and team competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 16:03 Photo ID: 8292534 VIRIN: 240312-A-LK945-8817 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.45 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Marksmanship Unit Hosts Army Wide Shooting Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.