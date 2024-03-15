FORT MOORE, Ga. – U.S. Army Soldiers compete at a rifle match during the U.S. Small Arms Championships at McAndrews Range, Fort Moore, Georgia March 12, 2024. The annual competition, commonly known as All Army, allows participants to hone their firing skills for future training missions through the spirit of individual and team competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 16:03
|Photo ID:
|8292534
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-LK945-8817
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Marksmanship Unit Hosts Army Wide Shooting Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Marksmanship Unit Hosts Army Wide Shooting Competition
