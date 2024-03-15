Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Marksmanship Unit Hosts Army Wide Shooting Competition

    Army Marksmanship Unit Hosts Army Wide Shooting Competition

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Scott Evans 

    U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade

    FORT MOORE, Ga. – U.S. Army Soldiers compete at a rifle match during the U.S. Small Arms Championships at McAndrews Range, Fort Moore, Georgia March 12, 2024. The annual competition, commonly known as All Army, allows participants to hone their firing skills for future training missions through the spirit of individual and team competition.

