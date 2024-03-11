FORT MOORE, Ga. – Participants of the 2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships engage targets during a pistol match at Parks Range, Fort Moore, Georgia as cadre assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (Right) watch on Mar. 11, 2024. The annual shooting competition, commonly known as All Army, allows Soldiers of the Active, Reserve, National Guard and ROTC components to compete against some of the best shooters in the Army throughout the challenging, multi-day event.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 16:03 Photo ID: 8292528 VIRIN: 240311-A-LK945-1535 Resolution: 5372x3370 Size: 2.27 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Marksmanship Unit Hosts Army Wide Shooting Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.