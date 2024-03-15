FORT MOORE, Ga. – Capt. Andrew Leupp, a battalion operations officer assigned to 1-351st Brigade Support Battalion, 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, takes aim at a target during the multigun portion of the U.S. Army Small Arms Championship, hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Krilling Range, Fort Moore, Georgia Mar. 16, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 16:03 Photo ID: 8292533 VIRIN: 240316-A-LK945-2504 Resolution: 4629x2934 Size: 1.87 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Marksmanship Unit Hosts Army Wide Shooting Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.