Army Marksmanship Unit Hosts Army Wide Shooting Competition

FORT MOORE, Ga. – Capt. Andrew Leupp, a battalion operations officer assigned to 1-351st Brigade Support Battalion, 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, takes aim at a target during the multigun portion of the U.S. Army Small Arms Championship, hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Krilling Range, Fort Moore, Georgia Mar. 16, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 16:03
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
