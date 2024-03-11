Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCU Idaho (SSN 799) Christening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    PCU Idaho (SSN 799) Christening Ceremony

    GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten      

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    240316-N-GR655-1292 GROTON, Conn. (March 16, 2024) – Principal speakers and stakeholders for the pre-commissioning unit (PCU) Idaho (SSN 799) observe the national anthem during a christening ceremony at General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard facility in Groton, Conn., March 16, 2024. The future USS Idaho and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    This work, PCU Idaho (SSN 799) Christening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Groton
    christening
    submarine
    New London
    USS Idaho
    SRS 32

