PCU Idaho (SSN 799) Christening Ceremony

240316-N-GR655-1267 GROTON, Conn. (March 16, 2024) – Spectators gather to observe a christening of the pre-commissioning unit (PCU) Idaho (SSN 799) during a ceremony at General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard facility in Groton, Conn., March 16, 2024. The future USS Idaho and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

