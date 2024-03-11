Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dust-off Flight Prep [Image 20 of 31]

    Dust-off Flight Prep

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    C Company "Dust-off", 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division prepare for a night flight on March 14, 2024. C Company conducts emergency patient evacuations and utilizes the call sign "Dust-off." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 04:41
    Photo ID: 8292171
    VIRIN: 240314-A-ID763-2653
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 14.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    82nd Airborne Division
    MEDEVAC
    82nd CAB
    HH-60
    Iraq

