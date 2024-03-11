C Company "Dust-off", 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division prepare for a night flight on March 14, 2024. C Company conducts emergency patient evacuations and utilizes the call sign "Dust-off." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 04:41 Photo ID: 8292159 VIRIN: 240314-A-ID763-5451 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 16.42 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dust-off Flight Prep [Image 31 of 31], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.