U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, far right, the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and his wife, Renee Woodworth pose for a photo with staff and the MCI-West Marine of the Year, Marine of the Quarter, and Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter during a breakfast at the Commanding General’s Quarters at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, March 14, 2024. The Woodworths hosted the breakfast to recognize and celebrate the newly-awarded Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 18:11
|Photo ID:
|8291877
|VIRIN:
|240314-M-FS018-1019
|Resolution:
|6493x4329
|Size:
|16.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCI-West Commanding General recognizes Marine of the Year, Marine of the Quarter and NCO of the Quarter [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
