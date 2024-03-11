U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, far right, the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and his wife, Renee Woodworth pose for a photo with staff and the MCI-West Marine of the Year, Marine of the Quarter, and Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter during a breakfast at the Commanding General’s Quarters at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, March 14, 2024. The Woodworths hosted the breakfast to recognize and celebrate the newly-awarded Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 18:11 Photo ID: 8291877 VIRIN: 240314-M-FS018-1019 Resolution: 6493x4329 Size: 16.3 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCI-West Commanding General recognizes Marine of the Year, Marine of the Quarter and NCO of the Quarter [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.