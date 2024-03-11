MCI-West Commanding General recognizes Marine of the Year, Marine of the Quarter and NCO of the Quarter

Left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Hogan, a passenger travel office clerk with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Lance Cpl. Kyle Silbernagel, a bulk fuel specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Sgt. Samuel Anuakpado Jr., the legal assistance noncommissioned officer in charge with Legal Services Support Section, HQSPT Bn., MCB Camp Pendleton, pose for a photo during a breakfast at the Commanding General’s Quarters at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, March 14, 2024. U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations West, MCB Camp Pendleton, and his wife, Renee Woodworth, hosted the breakfast to recognize and celebrate the newly-awarded MCI-West Marine of the Year, Marine of the Quarter and Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter. Hogan was awarded the MCI-West Marine of the Year; Silbernagel was awarded the Marine of the Quarter; and Anuakpado was awarded the NCO of the Quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

