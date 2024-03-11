Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCI-West Commanding General recognizes Marine of the Year, Marine of the Quarter and NCO of the Quarter [Image 2 of 3]

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, center, the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton delivers remarks during a breakfast at the Commanding General’s Quarters at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, March 14, 2024. Woodworth and his wife, Renee Woodworth, hosted the breakfast to recognize and celebrate the newly-awarded MCI-West Marine of the Year, Marine of the Quarter and Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

    This work, MCI-West Commanding General recognizes Marine of the Year, Marine of the Quarter and NCO of the Quarter [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

