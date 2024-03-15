U.S. Airmen participating in the Junior Airpower Leadership Academy class 24-01 pose for a group photo during the graduation ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 12, 2024. Jr. ALA is a mentorship program that aims to provide junior enlisted Airmen with a bridge to help prepare them for their future role as leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8291781
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-BE826-1082
|Resolution:
|5809x3602
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tyndall introduces first junior ALA class [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tyndall introduces first junior ALA class
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT