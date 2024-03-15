Tyndall introduces first junior ALA class

U.S. Airmen participating in the Junior Airpower Leadership Academy class 24-01 pose for a group photo during the graduation ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 12, 2024. Jr. ALA is a mentorship program that aims to provide junior enlisted Airmen with a bridge to help prepare them for their future role as leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

