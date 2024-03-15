Tyndall introduces first junior ALA class

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Frederick Ackerman, 325th Communications Squadron operations flight chief, speaks to students during the Junior Airpower Leadership Academy’s senior enlisted leaders panel at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 12, 2024. Jr. ALA is a mentorship program for junior enlisted Airmen that covers topics including self-motivation, education, well-being and leadership discussed and taught by noncommissioned officer volunteers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

