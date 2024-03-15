Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall introduces first junior ALA class [Image 3 of 4]

    Tyndall introduces first junior ALA class

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Frederick Ackerman, 325th Communications Squadron operations flight chief, speaks to students during the Junior Airpower Leadership Academy’s senior enlisted leaders panel at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 12, 2024. Jr. ALA is a mentorship program for junior enlisted Airmen that covers topics including self-motivation, education, well-being and leadership discussed and taught by noncommissioned officer volunteers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 17:08
    Photo ID: 8291780
    VIRIN: 240312-F-BE826-1025
    Resolution: 5779x3952
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    This work, Tyndall introduces first junior ALA class [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS

    Leadership
    ACC
    Junior Enlisted
    Tyndall
    Jr. ALA
    Junior Airpower Leadership Academy

