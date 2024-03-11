Tyndall introduces first junior ALA class

U.S. Airmen listen during the Junior Airpower Leadership Academy’s senior enlisted leaders panel at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 12, 2024. Jr. ALA is a mentorship program that is broken into two-hour blocks once a week, where students are encouraged to engage in open forum discussion and share personal experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

