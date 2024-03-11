Start here, go anywhere: Cadet finds second family in ROTC

Colette Milak is an Army ROTC cadet at Georgia Military College. At the age of 9, her family immigrated to the United States, fleeing a war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo. Milak recently became a citizen of the United States. She is seen here reciting her Oath of Allegiance. (Photo provided courtesy of Georgia Military College)

