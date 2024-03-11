Colette Milak is an Army ROTC cadet at Georgia Military College. At the age of 9, her family immigrated to the United States, fleeing a war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo. She recently celebrated becoming a citizen of the United States with her roommate and best friend, Lana Miles (left). (Photo provided courtesy of Georgia Military College)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 15:40
|Photo ID:
|8291453
|VIRIN:
|240315-A-PG511-2221
|Resolution:
|1816x2420
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|MILLEDGEVILLE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Start here, go anywhere: Cadet finds second family in ROTC [Image 5 of 5], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Start here, go anywhere: Cadet finds second family in ROTC
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT