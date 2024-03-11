Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 15:40 Photo ID: 8291450 VIRIN: 240315-A-PG511-8611 Resolution: 1170x783 Size: 700.55 KB Location: MILLEDGEVILLE, GA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Start here, go anywhere: Cadet finds second family in ROTC [Image 5 of 5], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.