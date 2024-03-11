Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Start here, go anywhere: Cadet finds second family in ROTC [Image 2 of 5]

    Start here, go anywhere: Cadet finds second family in ROTC

    MILLEDGEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Colette Milak is an Army ROTC cadet at Georgia Military College. At the age of 9, her family immigrated to the United States, fleeing a war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo. (Photo provided courtesy of Georgia Military College)

