U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryon Eastes, a 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and construction equipment apprentice, helps guide a crane while replacing a chiller at Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 13, 2024. Replacing the chiller provides the Chapel with a more reliable air conditioning system to ensure Air Commandos and families will be comfortable while visiting the Chapel during the summer months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alysa Calvarese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 12:52 Photo ID: 8290675 VIRIN: 240313-F-RC297-1236 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 29.03 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HVAC system upgrade: Out with the old, in with the new [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Alysa Calvarese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.