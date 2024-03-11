Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HVAC system upgrade: Out with the old, in with the new [Image 10 of 10]

    HVAC system upgrade: Out with the old, in with the new

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alysa Calvarese 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryon Eastes, a 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and construction equipment apprentice, helps guide a crane while replacing a chiller at Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 13, 2024. Replacing the chiller provides the Chapel with a more reliable air conditioning system to ensure Air Commandos and families will be comfortable while visiting the Chapel during the summer months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alysa Calvarese)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 12:52
    Photo ID: 8290675
    VIRIN: 240313-F-RC297-1236
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 29.03 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HVAC system upgrade: Out with the old, in with the new [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Alysa Calvarese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HVAC system upgrade: Out with the old, in with the new
    HVAC system upgrade: Out with the old, in with the new
    HVAC system upgrade: Out with the old, in with the new
    HVAC system upgrade: Out with the old, in with the new
    HVAC system upgrade: Out with the old, in with the new
    HVAC system upgrade: Out with the old, in with the new
    HVAC system upgrade: Out with the old, in with the new
    HVAC system upgrade: Out with the old, in with the new
    HVAC system upgrade: Out with the old, in with the new
    HVAC system upgrade: Out with the old, in with the new

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dirt Boyz
    823rd Red Horse Squadron
    HVAC
    1st SOCES
    HVAC upgrade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT