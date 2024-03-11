Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patient Safety Awareness Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Patient Safety Awareness Week

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (March 7,2024) Aviation Machinist Mate 1st Class Morgan Alvarez checks for possible discrepancies in a simulated patient room at Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville. The room is designed to educate staff on patient safety issues. While NH Jacksonville remains focused on patient safety everyday this learning exercise celebrates Patient Safety Awareness Week, March 11-15. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #UnitedforPatientSafety

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 08:08
    Photo ID: 8289830
    VIRIN: 240307-N-QA097-1001
    Resolution: 2396x2496
    Size: 1016.65 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patient Safety Awareness Week [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Human Resources
    Patient Safety Awareness Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    patient safety
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    simulated patient room

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT