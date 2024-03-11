JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (March 7,2024) Aviation Machinist Mate 1st Class Morgan Alvarez checks for possible discrepancies in a simulated patient room at Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville. The room is designed to educate staff on patient safety issues. While NH Jacksonville remains focused on patient safety everyday this learning exercise celebrates Patient Safety Awareness Week, March 11-15. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #UnitedforPatientSafety
|03.07.2024
|03.15.2024 08:08
|8289830
|240307-N-QA097-1001
|2396x2496
|1016.65 KB
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|4
|0
