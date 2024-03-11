Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Human Resources [Image 1 of 2]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (February 23,2024) - Personnel Specialist 1st Class Cabirou Chitou, a military pay clerk at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Human Resources, reviews paperwork with Hospital Corpsman Marissa Comeau. Chitou, a native of Benin, West Africa, says, “My role is to ensure the timely processing of pay entitlements and travel allowances for our sailors for a smooth transition.” Healthcare HR week is designated to recognize human resource professionals, in healthcare organizations across the nation, for their important roles across the continuum of care. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax #AcrossMHS #healthcarehrweek

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 08:08
    Photo ID: 8289829
    VIRIN: 240223-N-QA097-1005
    Resolution: 1860x1232
    Size: 579.63 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Human Resources [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Human Resources
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    pay entitlements

