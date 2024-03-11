JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (February 23,2024) - Personnel Specialist 1st Class Cabirou Chitou, a military pay clerk at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Human Resources, reviews paperwork with Hospital Corpsman Marissa Comeau. Chitou, a native of Benin, West Africa, says, “My role is to ensure the timely processing of pay entitlements and travel allowances for our sailors for a smooth transition.” Healthcare HR week is designated to recognize human resource professionals, in healthcare organizations across the nation, for their important roles across the continuum of care. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax #AcrossMHS #healthcarehrweek

