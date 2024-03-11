Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Bataan Replenishment at Sea [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Bataan Replenishment at Sea

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Gasdia 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    231029-N-OQ442-1103
    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 29, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Deck Department Sailors man a phone and distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Oct. 29. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 08:06
    Photo ID: 8289821
    VIRIN: 231029-N-OQ442-1103
    Resolution: 2931x4397
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Replenishment at Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Bataan Replenishment at Sea
    USS Bataan Replenishment at Sea
    USS Bataan Replenishment at Sea
    USS Bataan Replenishment at Sea
    USS Bataan Replenishment at Sea
    USS Bataan Replenishment at Sea
    USS Bataan Replenishment at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    USS Bataan
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    P&D Line

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT