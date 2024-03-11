231029-N-OQ442-1038

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 29, 2023) Quartermaster Seaman Nicholas Bacon, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), raises the ensign during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Oct. 29. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 08:06 Photo ID: 8289819 VIRIN: 231029-N-OQ442-1038 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 1.34 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan Replenishment at Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.