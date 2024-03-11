USS Bataan Replenishment at Sea

231029-N-OQ442-1152

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 29, 2023) An Aerospatiale SA 330 Puma, assigned to the USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), carries food stores and supplies to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Oct. 29. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

