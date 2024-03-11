Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Justice Eagle: Strategic Alliance in Action [Image 3 of 3]

    Justice Eagle: Strategic Alliance in Action

    ROMANIA

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Larry Barnhill 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Moldovan soldier fires blank rounds from his AK-47 rifle demonstrating his ability to defend a unit of U.S. Army combat engineers as well as mount a counter-attack against a simulated enemy force during the trilateral exercise “Justice Eagle” at a Romanian training area March 14, 2024. The presence of rotational units in the Baltic and Black Sea Regions demonstrates the V Corps’ unwavering commitment to NATO for collective defense and regional security. Our infantry and armored capability and capacity enables us to conduct multinational exercises with allies and partners across the European continent. (U.S. Army Photo By Staff Sgt. Larry Barnhill)

