Soldiers assigned to the 21st Brigade Engineering Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, demonstrate their ability to tactically maneuver during Justice Eagle, a trilateral exercise, at a Romanian training area March 14, 2024. The presence of rotational units in the Baltic and Black Sea Regions demonstrates the V Corps’ unwavering commitment to NATO for collective defense and regional security. The U.S. continues to demonstrate its ability to train with allies and partners with its infantry and armor forces. (U.S. Army Photo By Staff Sgt. Larry Barnhill)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 08:10
|Photo ID:
|8289811
|VIRIN:
|240314-A-RK681-7817
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.68 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Justice Eagle: Strategic Alliance in Action [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Larry Barnhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
