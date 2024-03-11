Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Justice Eagle: Strategic Alliance in Action [Image 2 of 3]

    Justice Eagle: Strategic Alliance in Action

    ROMANIA

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Larry Barnhill 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers assigned to the 21st Brigade Engineering Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, demonstrate their ability to tactically maneuver during Justice Eagle, a trilateral exercise, at a Romanian training area March 14, 2024. The presence of rotational units in the Baltic and Black Sea Regions demonstrates the V Corps’ unwavering commitment to NATO for collective defense and regional security. The U.S. continues to demonstrate its ability to train with allies and partners with its infantry and armor forces. (U.S. Army Photo By Staff Sgt. Larry Barnhill)

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

