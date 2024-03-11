MALACCAN STRAIT (Feb. 22, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Mikayla Parnell holds two signaling devices to communicate with USNS John Ericcson (T-AO 194) during an at-sea fuel transfer onboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750), Feb. 22. Bertholf operates in support of United States Indo-Pacific Command, which oversees military operations in the region. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Duran)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 04:33
|Photo ID:
|8289671
|VIRIN:
|240222-N-EY348-1074
|Resolution:
|6832x4555
|Size:
|616.28 KB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF MALACCA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UNRELEASED - USCG Cutter Bertholf Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SA Charlotte Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
