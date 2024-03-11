UNRELEASED - USCG Cutter Bertholf Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

MALACCAN STRAIT (Feb. 22, 2024) – Sailors aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) holds the phone and distance line which shows how close Bertholf is to USNS John Ericcson (T-AO 194) during an at-sea fuel transfer, Feb. 22. Bertholf operates in support of United States Indo-Pacific Command, which oversees military operations in the region. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Duran)

