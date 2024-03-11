Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNRELEASED - USCG Cutter Bertholf Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 1 of 3]

    UNRELEASED - USCG Cutter Bertholf Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Charlotte Duran 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    MALACCAN STRAIT (Feb. 22, 2024) – Seaman Jedrick Robles grabs line shot from USNS John Ericcson (T-AO 194) during an at-sea fuel transfer onboard USCG Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750), Feb. 22. Bertholf operates in support of United States Indo-Pacific Command, which oversees military operations in the region. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Duran)

    This work, UNRELEASED - USCG Cutter Bertholf Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SA Charlotte Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cutter
    RAS
    Bertholf
    USNS John Ericcson

