    Hoop Goals; Baumholder Youth Program member awarded $5K grant to pursue basketball dream [Image 2 of 2]

    GERMANY

    03.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Caleb Pigge’, an active member of the Boys & Girls Club Association (BGCA) Youth Program, is this year’s recipient of a $5,000 Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation scholarship. “Caleb will use the funds towards his dream of playing basketball at a high level,” said Ryan Flynn, Youth Programs director, Baumholder CYS, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. “In the past he has used these funds for basketball camps and the travel to attend the camps. He has also used the funds for equipment and extra practice time and coaching sessions.” (Photo by Ryan Flynn)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 03:37
