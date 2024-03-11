Hoop Goals; Baumholder Youth Program member awarded $5K grant to pursue basketball dream

Courtesy Photo | Caleb Pigge’, an active member of the Boys & Girls Club Association (BGCA) Youth...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Caleb Pigge’, an active member of the Boys & Girls Club Association (BGCA) Youth Program, is this year’s recipient of a $5,000 Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation scholarship. “Caleb will use the funds towards his dream of playing basketball at a high level,” said Ryan Flynn, Youth Programs director, Baumholder CYS, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. “In the past he has used these funds for basketball camps and the travel to attend the camps. He has also used the funds for equipment and extra practice time and coaching sessions.” (Photo by Ryan Flynn) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The Baumholder's Youth Program, Child and Youth Services (CYS), Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation (FMWR), was recently selected to receive the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation Scholarship, awarded to one youth member of the Boys & Girls Club Association (BGCA). The foundation aims to empower young individuals to chase and achieve their dreams through education, sports, and community engagement.



The Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation offers annual scholarships of up to $5,000 designed to support the achievements of youth and enable them to develop their talents and pursue their dreams in categories such as sports, fine arts, performing arts, and STEM.



This year, the $5,000 grant was awarded to Caleb Pigge’, an active member of the BGCA Youth Program in Baumholder, and a talented athlete and basketball player.



“Caleb is a well-known high performer in the BGCA program,” said Ryan Flynn, Youth Programs director, Baumholder CYS, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. “He was also recognized as BGCA’s Northeast Regional Military Youth of the Year for 2023.”



Flynn said that Caleb has been awarded the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation grant a few times in the past – and that Caleb and his family have been great stewards with the funds made available by BGCA. So much so that BGCA has invited Caleb to speak about his experiences as a “Dream Chaser” at conferences and events, addressing professionals and peers alike.



“Caleb will apply the grant money he received this year towards his dream of playing basketball at the collegiate level,” said Flynn. “In the past he used the grant funds to pay for his attendance at elite basketball camps and help with the travel costs related to attending the camps. He has also been able to use the grant money to help pay for equipment, extra practice time and [private or extra] coaching sessions.”



Throughout the grant period, which runs from Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, an interested adult “champion” with a personal connection to the grant recipient provides support, guidance and mentoring for the youth in pursuance of their goals and development of a success plan.



The foundation was created by Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron, a former baseball player with the Milwaukee Braves (1954-1965), Atlanta Braves (1966-1975), and Milwaukee Brewers (1975-1976). Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, Hank Aaron is considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time.



Years after his baseball career ended, Aaron recognized the need to support young people who might need a helping hand or boost to achieve their dreams, and with that, he and his wife Billye, created the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation in 1994, later partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.



The Aarons wanted to encourage youngsters to dream a dream and the foundation would be there to help make that dream take root and grow, with the idea that if talented young people have the opportunity to focus on their talents, they will certainly achieve.



“Caleb’s brother Chandler, who is now playing college basketball at Harvard University, received this grant multiple times while he was a member of our center,” said Flynn. “Chandler and Caleb are very determined individuals, and they used the grant funds to give themselves more opportunities to compete in competitive fields.”



Flynn said that the Youth Center staff works with families to fill out grant applications for youth members who have shown a real interest and talent in a sport/discipline. The scholarship is open to all youth members in the community who are chasing a dream and may need a funding boost to do so.



“Families with aspiring student athletes understand the time investment and financial commitment required to compete and pursue athletic goals,” Flynn explained. “The Hank Aaron Foundation aims to offer these young athletes and their families an additional helping hand in their development and provide help where financial support may not have been available before."



The support and recognition offered to the Pigge brothers by the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation reflect their dedicated focus and potential as athletes and citizens. As they begin their journey towards realizing their dreams, they carry not just the hopes of their family but also the pride and support of the entire Baumholder Military Community.



