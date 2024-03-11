Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hoop Goals; Baumholder Youth Program member awarded $5K grant to pursue basketball dream [Image 1 of 2]

    Hoop Goals; Baumholder Youth Program member awarded $5K grant to pursue basketball dream

    GERMANY

    03.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Caleb Pigge’, an active member of the Boys & Girls Club Association (BGCA) Youth Program, is this year’s recipient for the $5,000 Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation scholarship. He was also BGCA’s Northeast Regional Military Youth of the Year for 2023. Here he is pictured with Jim Clark, president and CEO of BGCA. (Photo by Ryan Flynn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 03:37
    Photo ID: 8289622
    VIRIN: 240312-A-A4479-1001
    Resolution: 550x441
    Size: 103.14 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hoop Goals; Baumholder Youth Program member awarded $5K grant to pursue basketball dream [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hoop Goals; Baumholder Youth Program member awarded $5K grant to pursue basketball dream
    Hoop Goals; Baumholder Youth Program member awarded $5K grant to pursue basketball dream

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hoop Goals: Baumholder Youth Program member awarded $5K grant to pursue basketball dream

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BGCA
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_europe
    OneArmy
    HankAaron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT