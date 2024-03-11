Hoop Goals; Baumholder Youth Program member awarded $5K grant to pursue basketball dream

Caleb Pigge’, an active member of the Boys & Girls Club Association (BGCA) Youth Program, is this year’s recipient for the $5,000 Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation scholarship. He was also BGCA’s Northeast Regional Military Youth of the Year for 2023. Here he is pictured with Jim Clark, president and CEO of BGCA. (Photo by Ryan Flynn)

