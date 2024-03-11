Soldiers of the Republic of Korea Army 2nd Quick Response Division, prepare for take off during an air assault mission, during Freedom Shield 24, March 13, 2024, at Wonju Air Base, South Korea. The air assault helped to improve deliberate planning between ROK and U.S. forces. (U.S Army Photo by KPfc. Lee, Hyun Bin)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 00:36
|Photo ID:
|8289501
|VIRIN:
|240313-O-A4449-1629
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|WONJU AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT