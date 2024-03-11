Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission [Image 2 of 4]

    2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission

    WONJU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers of the Republic of Korea Army 2nd Quick Response Division, ride in a CH-47F Chinook helicopter with the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, during Freedom Shield 24, March 13, 2024 at Wonju Air Base, South Korea. This air assault helped to improve deliberate planning between ROK and U.S. forces. (U.S Army Photo by KPfc. Lee, Hyun Bin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 00:37
    Photo ID: 8289500
    VIRIN: 240313-O-A4449-1675
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: WONJU AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission
    2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission
    2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission
    2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT