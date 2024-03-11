2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission

Soldiers of the Republic of Korea Army 2nd Quick Response Division, ride in a CH-47F Chinook helicopter with the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, during Freedom Shield 24, March 13, 2024 at Wonju Air Base, South Korea. This air assault helped to improve deliberate planning between ROK and U.S. forces. (U.S Army Photo by KPfc. Lee, Hyun Bin)

