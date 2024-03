U.S. Army First Sgt. Matthew Pardun, assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, fuels a CH-47F Chinook helicopter, during Freedom Shield 24, March 13, 2024, at Wonju Air Base, South Korea. This air assault helped to improve deliberate planning between ROK and U.S. forces. (U.S Army Photo by KPfc. Lee, Hyun Bin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 00:38 Photo ID: 8289499 VIRIN: 240313-O-A4449-1489 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.55 MB Location: WONJU AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.