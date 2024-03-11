Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID/RUCD Completes Combined Live Fire with ROK Army During Freedom Shield [Image 2 of 3]

    2ID/RUCD Completes Combined Live Fire with ROK Army During Freedom Shield

    NIGHTMARE RANGE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Samuel Puleo 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Republic Of Korea Soldiers conduct a live fire exercise with K1-88 tanks during Freedom Shield 24, March 13, 2024, at Nightmare Range, South Korea. The live fire exercise was held to maintain familiarity between soldiers and equipment and demonstrate readiness against threats. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Samuel Puleo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 00:13
    Location: NIGHTMARE RANGE, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ID/RUCD Completes Combined Live Fire with ROK Army During Freedom Shield [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Samuel Puleo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ROKUSAlliance #wegotogether #freedomshield24

