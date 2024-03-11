2ID/RUCD Completes Combined Live Fire with ROK Army During Freedom Shield

Republic Of Korea Soldiers conduct a live fire exercise with K1-88 tanks during Freedom Shield 24, March 13, 2024, at Nightmare Range, South Korea. The live fire exercise was held to maintain familiarity between soldiers and equipment and demonstrate readiness against threats. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Samuel Puleo)
|03.13.2024
|03.15.2024 00:13
|8289493
|240314-A-LE415-1301
|6720x4480
|9.82 MB
|NIGHTMARE RANGE, KR
|2
|0
