2ID/RUCD Completes Combined Live Fire with ROK Army During Freedom Shield

Republic Of Korea Soldiers demonstrate effective operation of the K30 BiHo, during Freedom Shield 24, March 13, 2024 at Nightmare Range, South Korea. The demonstration was held to build confidence in equipment between Soldiers and civilians present. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Samuel Puleo)

