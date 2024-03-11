Republic Of Korea Soldiers demonstrate effective operation of the K30 BiHo, during Freedom Shield 24, March 13, 2024 at Nightmare Range, South Korea. The demonstration was held to build confidence in equipment between Soldiers and civilians present. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Samuel Puleo)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 00:13
|Photo ID:
|8289494
|VIRIN:
|240314-A-LE415-1204
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.82 MB
|Location:
|NIGHTMARE RANGE, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ID/RUCD Completes Combined Live Fire with ROK Army During Freedom Shield [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Samuel Puleo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT