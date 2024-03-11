2ID/RUCD Completes Combined Live Fire with ROK Army During Freedom Shield

Republic Of Korea Soldiers test the instruments of the K30 BiHo, during Freedom Shield 24, March 13, 2024 at Nightmare Range, South Korea. Checks were performed before every operation to ensure safe operation of equipment. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Samuel Puleo)
