240307-Z-RV808-2036

Mutual Defense Board (MDB) and Security Engagement Board (SEB) Standing Committee members complete the first of several meetings on March 7, 2024, Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines. The MDB was established in 1958 and the SEB was established in 2006. The two boards together form the annual MDB-SEB, which coordinates a framework for defense and security cooperation between the U.S. and Philippine militaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mysti Bicoy)
Hawaii Guardsmen Join Philippine partners for annual Mutual Defense and Security Engagement
