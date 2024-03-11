Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240307-Z-RV808-2049 [Image 1 of 3]

    240307-Z-RV808-2049

    QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Mutual Defense Board (MDB) and Security Engagement Board (SEB) Standing Committee members complete the first of several meetings on March 7, 2024, Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines. The MDB was established in 1958 and the SEB was established in 2006. The two boards together form the annual MDB-SEB, which coordinates a framework for defense and security cooperation between the U.S. and Philippine militaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 21:09
    Photo ID: 8289346
    VIRIN: 240307-Z-RV808-2049
    Resolution: 4981x3324
    Size: 11.99 MB
    Location: QUEZON CITY, PH
    Partnerships
    AFP
    SPP
    PAF
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MDB-SEB

