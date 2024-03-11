Hawaii Guardsmen Join Philippine partners for annual Mutual Defense and Security Engagement

Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | Mutual Defense Board (MDB) and Security Engagement Board (SEB) Standing Committee...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | Mutual Defense Board (MDB) and Security Engagement Board (SEB) Standing Committee members complete the first of several meetings on March 7, 2024, Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines. The MDB was established in 1958 and the SEB was established in 2006. The two boards together form the annual MDB-SEB, which coordinates a framework for defense and security cooperation between the U.S. and Philippine militaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mysti Bicoy) see less | View Image Page

CAMP AGUINALDO, Quezon City – The Hawaii National Guard and Armed Forces of the Philippines made significant progress in strengthening their partnership during the 2025 Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) standing committee meeting held at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on March 6-7.



This bilateral gathering, steered by high-level military strategists from both nations, kicked off a year-long agenda brimming with over 500 joint planning and training initiatives, symbolizing a united effort towards shared security goals.



Hawaii and the Philippines share a unique bond through their association with the State Partnership Program, an initiative that fosters long-term security relationships and enhances international cooperation by connecting National Guard units with foreign militaries.



Through SPP, each geographic combatant command within 100 nations currently partners with the 50 states, three territories, and Washington, D.C. Additionally, seven new partner nations will soon be paired with states in the coming months, pending approval from relevant authorities.



Demonstrating their special relationship, HING Guardsmen significantly contributed by planning and coordinating transportation logistics, while the Philippines enhanced the collaboration by hosting the exchange, both ensuring the event's seamless execution and success.



“As a supporting effort from the SPP, the U.S. and the Philippines have been able to collaborate on a wide range of initiatives, including disaster response, humanitarian assistance, and peacekeeping operations,” said U.S Army Col. John Udani, director of military support, Hawaii National Guard. “By working together, we are able to address common challenges more effectively, promote regional stability, and contribute to the advancement of shared security objectives in the Asia-Pacific region.”



Members from both the Philippines and the U.S. expressed their eagerness to continue tight-knit cooperation in critical areas vital to our national security interests. These encompass counterterrorism, maritime security, cyber security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and numerous other strategic domains.



“The Philippines is the oldest treaty ally of the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific Command,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Brightman, Bilateral Affairs Officer for the U.S. Embassy, Manila. “The Hawaii and Guam National Guard continues to play a vital role as a partner to build capacity and enhance partnerships to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”



In 2023, Guardsmen from Hawaii and Guam participated in more than 30 engagements, while Guardsmen worldwide completed nearly 1,500 engagements. This program's success underscores its relevance to our ongoing partnerships and collective achievements.



The MDB was established in 1958 and the SEB was established in 2006. The two boards together form the annual MDB-SEB, which coordinates a framework for defense and security cooperation between the U.S. and Philippine militaries.