USS Higgins RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez

EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 10, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Recruit Ishmail Bangura from Long Island, New York, signals to the Lewis and Clarke-class dry cargo ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) from the missile decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a replenishment-at-sea while operating in the East China Sea, Mar. 10. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73, logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

