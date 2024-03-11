USS Higgins RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez

EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 10, 2024) Seaman Conner Robinson, from Mount Vernon, Washington, pulls on the shot line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clarke-class dry cargo ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) midships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the East China Sea, Mar. 10. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73, logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

